TightRail Sub-C

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region
Pushability
Pushability
A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability
Trackability
Trackability
A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle
Safety
Safety
A shielded rotational blade to minimize risk to vessels and adjacent leads
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.