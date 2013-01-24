Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

Personal Best Peak flow meter

Personal Best Peak Flow Meter

Peak flow meter

Find similar products

Personal Best sets a new standard for convenience, compliance, and confidence. Personal Best has a lightweight, self-contained, portable design that puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips—or your patients' —all day long.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Full and Low range options || Accurate

Full and Low range options tor accurate readings

Personal Best is available in Full (60-810 L/min) and Low (50-390 L/min) peak airflow ranges.
Built-in handle || Easy to use

Built-in handle for easy grip

The built-in handle helps patients use the Personal Best correctly. And when not in use, the handle converts into a carrying case for ultimate portability and protection.
Sterilizable

Sterilizable for ultimate hygiene

Safety Mouthpiece || Safe for patients

Safety Mouthpiece for extra hygiene

This safety feature reduces the risk of cross-contamination during multi-patient screening, and the one-way valve prevents patients from inadvertently breathing in air through their meters during peak expiratory flow rate testing.
Quality inspection || Accurate

Quality inspection ensures accuracy and reproducibility

100% of Personal Best units are quality-control inspected at the factory before shipment. Accuracy and reproducibility are assured for a minimum of two years.
Three-zone management || Easy to use

Three-zone management helps compliance

This integrated system helps patient comply with treatment regimens. The color-coded indicators can be adjusted to delineate a patient's green, yellow, and red zones based on personal best peak flow.
Warranty || Easy to care for

Warranty for unconditional replacement

Personal Best is backed by a one-year unconditional warranty. Any unit performing unsatisfactorily for any reason during this period will be replaced free of charge by Respironics.
NAEPP standards || Safe for patients

NAEPP standards safeguard quality

This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update (26 Waveforms).
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand