With Sonalleve MR-HIFU, you can offer women with symptomatic uterine fibroids or adenomyotic tissue a therapy option that doesn’t exclude future pregnancy.* Patients usually go home the same day and return to their routines within two days.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.