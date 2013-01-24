Home
Frederick T. Frog Infant positioning aid

Frederick T. Frog Wipeable

Infant positioning aid

The Frederick T. Frog family of positioning aids includes versatile, frog-shaped beanbags designed by a NICU nurse to help achieve clinicians' goals for developmentally supportive positioning*.

Features
Flexible positioning aid

Flexible positioning aid meets many needs

"Freddy" may be placed around the head, neck, or hips, or used to position an extremity. Portions of the aid can be adjusted separately for special positioning needs. It can be used as an extra set of hands during procedures or to assist with a facilitative tuck.
Wipeable Frederick T. Frog

Wipeable Frederick T. Frog - no machine-washing required

The Wipeable version of our popular positioning beanbag does not need to be machine washed - simply wipe it clean. Its polyethylene beads are encased in a stain-resistant, antimicrobial, fluid-proof poly-knit case tested for durability with many standard cleaning solutions. This style of Freddy can be covered with either a launderable or disposable cover.
  • *The Frederick T. Frog weighs 453.6 grams. Its full weight should not be placed on an infant. Nor should it be used in place of the Prone Plus.

