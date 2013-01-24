The dual IBP adapter is a cost-effective solution that facilitates dual invasive pressure monitoring via a single socket on the patient monitor. This simple, effective adapter helps reduce your bedside monitoring footprint, while supporting
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The dual IBP adapter allows you to perform two invasive pressure measurements using a single pressure socket on the patient monitor. As a result, it facilitates a streamlined, cost-efficient approach to dual pressure monitoring.
Be prepared
Dual IBP close at hand
In high-level clinical situations, time is of the essence. By ensuring that a dual IBP adapter cable is available in the immediate care area, you and your care delivery teams will gain peace of mind – with the knowledge that if multiple invasive pressure measurements are indicated, the tool you need is already close to hand.
Reduce bedside cable clutter
Keep a small footprint
The dual IBP pressure adapter may reduce the need for additional IBP monitoring cables, helping you to keep your bedside monitoring footprint under control.
Leverage high compatibility
Works with IBP IntelliVue bedside monitors
The dual IBP adapter can be used with all invasive pressure supplies that are compatible with Philips IntelliVue bedside monitors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.