The Philips Ingenia Elition X Circular Edition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition X/S Circular Edition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup.
Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³.
Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition Circular Edition X/S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Ingenia Elition 3.0T Circular Edition is available as X and S configuration.
3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method. The presence of endogenous cellular proteins is used to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, an indicator of tumoral activity. 3D APT can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
Diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
Up to 30% faster DWI images³
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper³. An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging³. SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper³. An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging³. SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Up to 60% higher resolution³
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
New territories in neurofunctional MRI
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper³. An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging³. SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.
With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper³. An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging³. SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
3. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3 in 3D MSK scans
4. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
5. Compared to using a standard mattress.
8. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019
9. Compared to Philips SENSE
10. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base
11. Compared to a workstation
12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group
This content is not intended for a US audience.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
