The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹ Circular Edition can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies². A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI¹²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI¹²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
0.0
l/hr
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
120 T/m/s
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
200 T/m/s
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
Fully digital
dStream
Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
3.4 m x 5.3 m⁶
Ceiling height (minimum)
2.5 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
Yes
Auto patient centering
Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
Yes
In-room exam start
Yes
ScanWise Implant
Yes
Automated planning and scanning
Yes
Automated patient coaching
Yes
Automated post-processing
Yes
1 Ingenia 1.5T Evolution is a special configuration of Ingenia 1.5T registered product.
2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3 Dynamics are reconstructed at prescribed temporal resolution and will contain data shared from earlier and later time points.
4 Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.
5 Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
6 5.6 m in case of complete patient table length stroke.
8. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019
9. Compared to Philips SENSE
10. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base
11. Compared to a workstation
12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
