Avalon CL Wide Range Pod Fetal monitoring accessories

Avalon CL Wide Range Pod

Fetal monitoring accessories

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range for the use of Avalon CL transducers and Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and Patch via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The Avalon Cableless solution combines convenience and versatility with ease of use, freeing the mother from cables during all stages of care, especially in labor and delivery.

Specifications

Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0‑40°C (32‑104°F)
Operating humidity
  • <lt/>95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500‑3000 m (-1640‑9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 0‑35°C (32‑95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C‑60°C (-4°F‑140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • <lt/>90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500‑4600 m (-1640‑15091 ft)
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865071
  • 865132
  • 862199
  • 862198
  • 865237
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 866074
  • 866075
  • 866076
  • 866077
  • 866488
  • 989803168881
  • 989803196421
  • 989803196341
Physical
Size (W x H x D)
  • 55 mm x 26.5 mm x 122 mm (2.1 in x 1 in x 4.8 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with a battery gauge and a cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • 4 hours minimum
Battery life
  • 500 charge-discharge cycles or older than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • Stored batteries and transducers should be partially charged 40-50% of the capacity every 6 months
Battery recharging time
  • 3.0 hours
Water ingress protection code
  • IP32 (protection from dripping water)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands a 1 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only
Physical
Weight
  • 0.14 kg (0.3 lb)

