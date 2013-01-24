From the easy-to-read viewing area to the pleth waveform display, Philips SureSigns VS2+ monitor is designed to make taking vital signs easy. It gives your staff the flexibility and freedom to take excellent care of their patients.
Large color-coded numerics show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
1 or 2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry
The 1 or 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields. An option allows automatic or prompted patient ID entry with the scanner.
Ample storage for up to 100 patient records
Serve large wards by saving up to 100 patient records on one monitor.
Oversized NBP on/off button for easy readings
The oversized, one-touch Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.
NBP modes increase flexibility
A variety of non-invasive blood pressure modes are available, including manual, auto interval, custom interval programs, and STAT modes.
Time-sync network clock for precision
The monitor clock can be synchronized with your network clock when it is connected to a designated network server. This can help improve the precision of information collected.
Oral temperature in just four seconds
The oral probe is easy to grab and use. Take the oral temperature in just four seconds.
Philips SpO2 technology supports diverse sensors
Philips SpO2 technology includes a FAST-based SpO2 algorithm and is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors.
Enhanced battery management to easily relay power status
An icon is lit when the battery is plugged in/charging so that caregivers can easily see when the device is available for use.
Pleth waveform display stands out clearly against dark background
To allow for easy readability, the pleth waveform display stands out brightly against a dark background
