HeartStart Data Messenger

HeartStart Event Review Pro

HeartStart Event Review Pro is a software solution designed to help you analyze and fine tune your facility's response to cardiac events. It offers built-in compatibility with your Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator devices and includes a range of tools that allow you to be truly confident in your post-event data analysis. The software, which works with standard PC hardware running Microsoft Windows 10, analyses post-event data from Philips AEDs and ALS monitor/defibrillators to provide a strong foundation for robust post-event analysis. It offers flexible workflows, lets you view and evaluate trends and allows you to create a wide range of reports. It also helps you effectively evaluate the quality of CPR with Q-CPRᵀᴹ report cards.

