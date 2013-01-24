Home
The Philips 3300 is a versatile, affordable ultrasound system with advanced capabilities. It can be deployed easily and efficiently across multiple clinical applications and settings. It empowers caregivers throughout your hospital to deliver high-quality care to a broad range of patient types and cases, but without generating additional strain on budgets or resources.

Features
The value of a Philips ultrasound system extends far beyond technology. With every 3300 system, you get access to our award-winning service organization, our competitive financing, and educational programs that help you get the most out of your system.
The 3300 can be deployed across a broad range of clinical areas, across your hospital environment. It supports you by offering a wide range of transducers and features that can be used for a variety of clinical applications such as abdominal care, obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology, vascular, pediatric, small parts, MSK and transcanial care. That help you extract the full potential of the system.
The 3300 delivers high-quality imaging that can guide your clinical decision-making. Five levels of XRES give you fine control over what you want to see. This new-generation algorithm reduces speckle noise, improves tissue contrast resolution and improves the signal-to-noise ratio for natural, smooth images.
The 3300 provides a host of advanced capabilities, including features such as contrast imaging and needle enhancement to guide your clinical decision-making. It supports you in delivering high-quality care when and where your patients need it, without putting strain on budgets or resources.
A range of automated capabilities help you to simplify and shorten scanning procedures while lowering the risk of errors and reducing the possibility of intra- and inter-observer variability. The 3300 comes with a host of automated features including NT Assist, Auto EF, Auto IMT, needle enhancement, follicle counting and fetal biometry.
The 3300 system is designed in a way that makes it easy and comfortable to use and work with every single day. The system's ergonomic design includes the keyboard, the articulating arm on the display, control panel articulation and a gel warmer with temperature control. Moreover, the 3300 offers automated capabilities that help users to quickly and conveniently obtain the information they need to guide clinical decision-making. This also means that more patients can be seen and supported, even when time is at a premium.
The 3300 is a highly reliable system that supports efficient workflows throughout your care environment. Its robust design and technical capabilities empower you to maintain high patient throughput, so that you can deliver the best possible care to a greater number of patients. As a whole, the 3300 system delivers value and high performance, both now and in the long term.
The 3300 comes with low up-front costs and can be deployed across a broad range of care areas, clinical applications and patient types. As a result, you and your care teams can make full use of the system's extensive capabilities. And with numerous advanced features already built in from day one, your total cost of ownership remains low throughout the lifecycle.

Specifications

Key specifications
Key specifications
Depth
  • 65 cm / 25.6 in
Height
  • 160 cm / 63 in
Control panel height (lowest edge)
  • 78.3 cm / 30.8 in
Width
  • 55 cm / 21.7 in
Weight
  • 60 kg / 132.3 lb
Display size
  • 54.6 cm / 21.5 in
Touchscreen size
  • 25.7 cm / 10.1 in
Articulating arm for display
  • yes
Elegant control panel, simplified for ease of ease
  • yes
Gel warmer with temperature control
  • yes
CD/DVD drive
  • yes
Up to four transducer ports
  • yes
Four-way swivel wheels
  • yes
ECG plug
  • yes

