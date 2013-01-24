Philips Allura Xper FD10 cardiovascular X-ray system offers versatile automatic positioning movements and exceptional image quality for coronary angiography. Its images support informed decisions during cardiac & cardiovascular procedures.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector with Xres increases image contrast, while reducing noise. It can be applied to cardiac fluoroscopy and exposure runs, as well as vascular fluoroscopy and trace subtract fluoroscopy. It meets the demanding performance requirements for challenging cardiac and cardiovascular procedures.
Xper Settings
Efficient dose management
Xper, for X-ray personalized, lets each user customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This reduces manual tasks and enhances efficiency. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-RA
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
As an alternative to acquiring multiple stationary views, Philips Allura 3D-RA generates high-resolution 3D images from a single rotation angiography run. It delivers a 3D reconstructed display in a few seconds, quickly providing actionable insight. It offers enhanced visualization of the anatomical vessel structure, helping to clarify the complex spatial relationship between the critical and branching vessels.
Integrated cath lab
Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view
Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces data entry and ensures provides access to case information when and where it's needed.
StentBoost
StentBoost to enhance stent visualization
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.
