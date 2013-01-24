Home
DigitalDiagnost Digital radiography solutions

DigitalDiagnost

Digital radiography solutions

Experience premium digital radiography productivity, with high performance rooms and flexible rooms right through to a cutting edge emergency set-up. Choose the configuration suited to your applications, workflow and budget.

Specifications

Tube carrier
Ceiling suspension CS
  • Motorized ceiling suspended tube carrier with four-part telescopic column
Movements
  • Longitudinal and transverse
LCD display
  • Wide 16.5cm (6.5”) LCD information display and control buttons for easy and quick handling
Longitudinal travel
  • 3.44 m (11’ 3.4”)/with rail extensions 6.14 m (20’ 1.7”)
Transverse travel
  • Standard version 1.5 m (4’ 11”)/Long version 3.22 m (10’ 6.7”)
Vertical travel
  • 1.66 m (5’ 5.2”)
Tables
Tabletop
  • Floating sandwich-design tabletop with Getalit overlay
  • Floating tabletop allows for fast and easy patient positioning.
  • Floating sandwich-design tabletop with carbon fiber overlay
Height-adjustable table TH
  • Height-adjustable patient table with a large range of movements. Convenient handling supports quick patient positioning. Easy patient transfer in recumbent or seated positions.
Detector
  • With fixed detector or a SkyPlate in the table tray
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed grid
Dimensions
  • (l x w): 240 x 75 cm (7’10.5” x 29.5”) and optional 240 x 85 cm (7’10.5” x 33.5”)
  • (l x w): 260 x 75 cm (8’ 6.4” x 29.5”)
  • 220 x 67 cm (7’2.6” x 26.4”)
Single side suspended table TH-S
  • Single side-suspended, height-adjustable table. Ideally suited for use with moveable vertical stand VM – the multi-purpose stand with swiveling tube arm.
X-ray transparent area
  • 173 x 67 cm (5’8.1” x 26.4”)
Height of tabletop above floor
  • 87 cm (34.3”)
Foot pedal
  • Foot pedal operation allows close proximity to the patient
Max. patient weight
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
Table base
  • Has an optional swivel function to enhance patient and system accessibility
Length of X-ray transparent area
  • 2.08 m (6’ 9.9”)
Height adjustment
  • 50.3 to 90.3 cm above floor (19.8” to 35.6”), motorized adjustment
Height-adjustable trolley TA-M
  • Easy and safe handling with two foot pedals on each side. All TH-S table accessories can be used with the TA-M trolley.
Weight of trolley
  • 130 kg (286 lbs)
Vertical stands
Angle of detector tilt
  • Horizontal axis: -20° to +90°/vertical axis+45° to -23°, motorized tilting
Vertical stand VS
  • Motorized vertical stand with fixed or SkyPlate. Can be adjusted with a left and right hand control unit and/or by wireless remote control.
Tiltable detector
  • Optional, tilt angle: –20° to +90°, motorized tilting
  • Detector is tiltable and moveable, e.g. beneath the single side-suspended table
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed grid, can store up to two grids within the detector unit
Exposure control
  • Five automatic exposure control chambers
  • Five automatic exposure control chambers
Controls
  • Two control panels and remote control
  • Two control panels and remote control
LCD display
  • LCD patient information display (optional)
  • LCD patient information display (optional)
Dimensions
  • Height: 2.08 m (6’ 9.9“)
  • Height: 2.48 m (8’1.6”)
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 cm to 1.80 m (11.8” to 5.1”) (central beam)
Horizontal movement range
  • Motorized 3.48 m (11’4.8”)/non-motorized 3.71 m (12’2.1”)
Moveable vertical stand VM
  • Moveable vertical stand with multi-purpose swiveling arm for full application flexibility with just one digital - 43x43 cm (17x17”) detector. Can be adjusted with a left and right hand control unit and by wireless remote control.
Vertical movement range
  • 35 cm to 1.85 m (13.8” to 6’ 1”) (central beam)
Swiveling range of multi-purpose arm
  • 0° to 90° (right or left operator side)
Oscillating grid
  • Can store up to two grids within the detector unit
Detectors
Fixed detector
  • Integrated into the TH table and vertical stands.
Resolution
  • up to 3.5 lp/mm, 143 μm pixel size
  • up to 3.4 lp/mm, 148 μm pixel size
Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm. Large size provides high projection flexibility for virtually all patient sizes.
  • 35 cm x 43 cm /14"x17" can carry out difficult projections
SkyPlate
  • Convenient handling with cable-free design.
Charging
  • Detector only charges when being placed in battery charger
Robust design
  • Guarantees a drop height of 70 cm (28")
Imaging solutions
SkyFlow
  • Scatter Correction algorithm for thorax x-rays. Automatic image contrast enhancement. For all patient types - even bariatric. Automatic operation, shorter exam times.
Philips Computed Radiography (PCR Eleva)
  • We offer several CR solutions for different departmental set-ups with single or multi-slot high-resolution readers.
Eleva workspot
  • Workflow software offers central operating workspot for the entire X-ray examination. 19" LCD color touch screen monitor with 1280 x 1024 resolution. Intuitive Eleva user interface allows touch screen use - even with gloves. UNIQUE image processing software for fast and excellent results.
Software
  • SkyPlate sharing for systems without SkyPlate.
  • SkyFlow
  • Dose Reporting in DICOM Structured Report format
  • DICOM package plus
  • Automatic image stitching
  • Clinical QC
Tubes and generators
Generators
  • Wide range of applications. Available configurations: 65 kW, 80 kW. Features include Anatomically Programmed Radiography (APR), tube overload protection, and automatic exposure control.
X-ray tubes
  • Dual-focus rotating anode tube: focal spots: 0.6mm/1.2mm. Excellent lifetime with tube overload protection. Compatible with VarioFocus (optional).

