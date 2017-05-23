The Respironics OptiLife mask makes life easier for sleep lab professionals, homecare providers and patients.The easy-to-fit, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-clean OptiLife mask doesn’t just fit patients’ faces, it fits their lives.
Four cushion sizes for an excellent seal
Universal faceplate is easy to clean
Silent exhalation port for quiet operation
Unique headgear design for easy adjustment
Flexible mask tubing for side sleepers
Simple attachment hub for secure cushion attachment
Two cushion options for personalized comfort
Tube management clip improves mobility
Latex free for sensitive patients
