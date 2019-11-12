Philips Azurion is our new-generation image-guided therapy platform. The unique user experience and streamlined workflow allow you to perform procedures with ease and confidence. The ClarityIQ technology achieves a high image quality at a low X-ray dose.
Azurion 7 Circular Edition is available as M12, M20, B12 & B20 versions. Limited availability, check availability with your local Philips representatives.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Simplify set-up and operation
To simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases and users, the system uses ProcedureCards that can be fully customized. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [1]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Increase return on investment
To help you fully leverage your resources and realize and boost the return on your investment, we offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Simplify set-up and operation
To simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases and users, the system uses ProcedureCards that can be fully customized. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [1]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Increase return on investment
To help you fully leverage your resources and realize and boost the return on your investment, we offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
