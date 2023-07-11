Search terms
Intelligent, automated, and connected Advanced Visualization solution is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
An enhanced cardiac MR reading experience
Results-driven and personalized Cardiac MR workflow
Comprehensive cardiac analysis with CAD-RADS functionality
CT ASPECT Scoring¹,² supporting ischemic stroke cases
MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis (LOBI)
Advanced vessel analysis with spectral results
CT Calcium Automated Analysis¹
Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
Redefining advanced imaging scalability from a single workstation towards an enterprise solution.
Intelligent, automated and connected Advanced Visualization solution. First-time-right, intelligent and quantitative clinical insights, designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. IntelliSpace Portal 12 is a scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise.
