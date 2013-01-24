The power of efficient workflows

A workflow is a series of tasks and processes that have to happen in a predetermined order to get a job done. It's a roadmap that takes you from nowhere to where you need to be. In healthcare, we're dealing with a patient and every patient is unique.”
Dr. Ronnie Ptasznik
Chief Medical Information Officer, Monash Health, Australia
For too long, I think we have been pretty much influenced by the industrial revolution where everything is very efficient from within the hospital and a lot of times it's within a specific department or a team. But times have changed. I think the patients now deserve to be provided with better services and provided better care.”
Mr. Benedict Tan
Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore
When you think about any workflow, there are many steps in that pipeline. Today there are a number of steps, many steps, that could be eliminated from any given workflow when you think about any of the services that are provided in healthcare.”
Mr. Leo Bodden
VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States
A clinically efficient workflow is a workflow where we can really process our patient via care pathways that are advanced, based on the best practices, based on evidence-based medicine, where the patient gets the best care at the best moment.”
Mr. Jacques Rossler
Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium
I think it's really, really important to understand when you work, discuss, or when you do digital workflows, you are not taking away the nurse or the doctors. You always support them with digital tools, with data, and the right data in the right place at the right moment. This is the most important thing that IT has to do.”
Mr. Henning Schneider
Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.