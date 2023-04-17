Healthcare Informatics

As a clinical-first, health technology company, our enterprise informatics solutions are designed to advance clinical workflows and operational efficiency while improving patient and staff experience. We do this by generating native patient data and then connecting and distilling the data from any device – no matter the vendor. Now, clinicians can see a live, digital patient story – giving them intelligence for the moment and insights to help them see beyond.
A smart, more holistic way to connect care.
What if you could give your clinicians a live, streaming view of the patient story that could help them make more confident clinical decisions – from anywhere in the hospital – potentially leading to faster speed to diagnosis, improved outcomes and, ultimately, a better patient experience? Now, you can.
Imagine if your healthcare organization had on-demand access to insights in every part of your business, in both clinical and operational settings. Seamless, reliable data exchange between patient and practitioner, and across every device, generates informative, actionable insights embedded in your workflow, providing operational forecasting, clinical prediction, and enhancing the patient experience."
Discover our solutions that aim to transform large amounts of clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise.
Diagnostic Workspace
Optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights.
Urology solutions Bring clarity to prostate cancer diagnosis with the tools needed for patient-centered MR imaging, advanced visualization and reporting, MR/fusion-guided biopsies, digital pathology and insights.
With pathology slide scanners, the Image Management System (IMS) and a comprehensive set of software tools and capabilities, you can easily connect with supporting sub-specialists around the world on the quest for quick and confident diagnostic decisions that enhance patient care.
Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualized imaging solution that seamlessly connects Imaging Experts at a command center with Technologists at scan locations across their organization.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
