Image Guided Therapy System—Azurion
Azurion provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%* with optimized workflow options in interventional therapy and clinical software. *Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017). Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
Azurion provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%* with optimized workflow options in interventional therapy and clinical software.
*Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017). Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.