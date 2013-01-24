Anselm Ci’an Tan

Home
Principal,
Venture Investments

Current role

Based in Singapore, Anselm leads corporate venture capital for Philips in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pacific (APAC). He identifies promising new companies and works closely with them as they develop innovative models for healthcare delivery. His passion stems from personal experience. After a medical crisis in his own family — when his son was born weighing only 3 pounds — Anselm joined Philips on a mission to improve global healthcare.

Experience

Anselm has 15 years of professional experience in venture capital, operations, finance and engineering. Before he joined Philips, Anselm was Director at Standard Chartered, where he was responsible for developing the private equity business and operations in Asia. He’s a Fellow Chartered and Certified Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Nanyang Technological University.
At Philips, we’re partnering with early-stage technology companies to bring our capabilities together and improve lives. We operate in a rapidly-evolving market with an urgent need for scalable solutions to solve problems in healthcare.”

Areas of focus

 

  • Digital health and MedTech innovations
  • Improving access to care
  • Patient engagement and outcomes

