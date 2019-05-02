Philips partner LeQuest develops next-generation educational solutions

To take advantage of the newest breakthroughs in medical technology, medical staff need the training to use them effectively. Philips and other backers recently invested €7 million into the innovative company LeQuest, based in Rotterdam, which provides trainings in an innovative way.

LeQuest works with medical technology manufacturers — including Philips — and then develops simulation-based educational solutions. They focus on high-risk medical technology in hospitals and more specifically in operating rooms, ICUs and radiology departments.