Our vision for cancer care

Gene Saragnese, CEO Philips Healthcare Imaging Systems says, “At EANM 2014, we were pleased to introduce Hot Spot, our new oncology magazine that is designed to share the latest trends, breakthroughs, and best practices in this exciting field with clinical caregivers and hospital managers. This magazine supports our broader healthcare ambition. At Philips we strive to make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation. Our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025. It’s a truly global vision.”
“There’s an explosion of new insights into the root causes of cancer diseases,” says Saragnese. “One result is that we are now moving from “one size fits all” diagnostics and treatment to personalized and precise diagnostics and treatment, based on each individual’s personal situation. Major advancements in imaging are improving your ability to definitively diagnose that disease, to see smaller nodules, and get better clinical information so you can move rapidly toward a treatment plan. In the same way, we can now track the information over time to get a picture of what treatment is working and what needs to be adjusted.
These insights are also leading to new and more effective treatment options. We now have access to vital genomic insights that we can combine with pathology and imaging data, and other patient data. This is an opportunity, but it also creates an enormous information challenge to bring it all together.”
Philips oncology solutions cover the entire care continuum: from digital pathology solutions, image-guided biopsies, advanced imaging and treatment planning to image-guided oncology interventions. From patient monitoring and enterprise informatics platforms to home healthcare. We bring all of this together and center it around patients. Sometimes our solutions focus on general oncology or tumor tracking. Sometimes they focus on just a particular disease. But the particular needs of people are at the center of everything we do. Patients, caregivers, hospital managers.
Saragnese says, “Let’s look at some specific clinical solutions. Whatever the disease, whoever the patient – in oncology you want to be confident of clinical excellence. You need accurate, timely diagnoses – while adding as little harm as possible. Our disease-focused, personalized approach to care means that we want to provide you with innovative options to fit your patient’s needs. One big innovation we are excited to share is the first digital whole body PET/CT (positron emission tomography/computed tomography) system, our Vereos. It helps you reach the next level in molecular imaging with exceptional image quality and resolution. Imagine getting a complete low-dose, whole body scan in just 5 minutes.”
“On the interventional side, you can now treat hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and liver metastases, minimally invasively, thanks to our new OncoSuite interventional system. Sonalleve MR-HIFU (magnetic resonance-guided, high intensity focused ultrasound) can provide quick pain relief for bone metastasis for end stage cancer patients. Our IntelliSpace Portal keeps your results moving by allowing you to share data across multi-specialty, multi-modality, and multi-vendor platforms. In MRI we are proceeding towards achieving MR-only based simulation in radiation therapy. Beyond that we are continuing research into integrating imaging and radiation therapy in MR-Linac technology.”
“We can help you with the bigger picture as well. Through Philips Cancer Center Program, we can provide dedicated support for cancer center planning, development, and management. We can help you incorporate innovative solutions across the care continuum, including digital pathology and home healthcare. As an example, Ion Beam Applications (IBA) and Philips are working together to create state-of-the-art patient-centric proton therapy facilities. The new turnkey proton centers will be designed to ensure patients are surrounded by light, image, and sound, making the treatment experience as soothing as possible, while helping clinicians work more efficiently.”
Saragnese concludes, “As a customer you can count on our long-term view to help you stay state-of-the-art. You can tap into innovations, inventions, and long-range visions fresh from Philips Research. We are passionate about helping you provide cancer care that’s personalized for the particular needs of your patients; care that is as non-invasive and effective as possible.”
“We hope you enjoy the topics in this and coming magazines and value your feedback.”
