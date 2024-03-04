Search terms

Optimizing MR workflow and patient comfort at the University of British Columbia

By Philips, Laura Barlow, RTMR ∙ Dec 1, 2019 ∙ 3:00 min

Optimizing MR workflow and patient comfort at UBC

The MR Research Centre at the University of British Columbia (UBC) runs many studies and trials, and its researchers continually strive to improve and expand imaging methods to help in visualizing the disease and support diagnosis and monitoring. The’ smart’ workflow on their 3.0T MRI system, a Philips Ingenia Elition, makes their lives easier and surprised them with the impact it has on patients and volunteers.

“The entire workflow is smooth: patient positioning and set-up; launching the scan as soon as we leave the exam room; the intuitive touchscreen on the gantry; touchless patient sensing… All of these things are much better than on our old system.”

Laura Barlow, RTMR

MRI Technologist Supervisor

University of British Columbia MRI Research Center

