June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
Tufts Medical Center in Boston is really pleased with the Ambient Experience set-up as part of their new 3T installation. They feel it really helps more anxious patients get through the exam more easily, especially children.
One of the best features of this new magnet is the Ambient Experience. We have a lot of anxious patients, and this will help them tolerate the imaging better.”
Christopher Filippi, MD
Neuroradiologist and Radiologist-in-Chief, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA
Share this customer story
Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.