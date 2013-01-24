Home
Information management Security
The need for clinical system and medical device security

Enterprise deployments of clinical systems and medical devices raise security challenges  

 

Today, many medical devices are designed like specialized computers. Add directives such as Meaningful Use and the desire of clinicians to access patient data from a variety of devices and locations, and it is no surprise that medical devices are occupying an increasing number of nodes on the typical healthcare IT network.
 

As the requirements to ensure patient safety, provide clinicians with convenient access to information and images, and provide medical device security converge, healthcare IT professionals are facing new challenges.
 

Questions include:

  1. How do we ensure medical device security as care providers access patient information and images on a wide range of devices -- including mobile devices?
  2. What are the most likely sources of cyberattacks and highest risks to data – and how do we protect against them?
  3. How can we meet our goals to drive down operational costs by minimizing “one-offs” in our enterprise architecture when interfacing with regulated medical devices?
  4. With varied adoption of security best practices by manufacturers, how can we evaluate our device and system providers and determine where they stand?
  5. Effectiveness and data and system security for our networked medical devices, as indicated in IEC 80001-1?

 

Learn more about how we can help you easily and securely connect systems, devices and people.

Medical device security


Hospitals and similar    

healthcare organizations    

typically have    

300% to 400% more    

medical equipment        

than IT devices.¹

Security from the start  


Manufacturers’ security programs are critical to ensure that security and privacy are a focus from the start. Recently, the FDA issued a recommendation that medical device manufacturers and health care facilities put safeguards in place to reduce the risk of cyberattacks, further underscoring the need for well-designed programs. Security programs must include some key foundational elements to achieve success:

 

Do your vendors’ security programs cover all eight areas?

Our approach includes these foundational elements and begins with solid strategy, governance, and policy. Ongoing education and training are required, as are audits and assessments.

Our product development includes detailed risk assessments and vulnerability testing that mimics your environment. Because threats are evolving and ongoing, we have programs in place for event handling, as well as metrics , monitoring, and communications to keep you informed.  

