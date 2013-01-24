Home
Efficia
efficia mast l

Affordable innovation around the world

Patient care with confidence and for any budget

where icon 2 50x50

Where

BAŞKENT University Healthcare Group, Istanbul, Turkey - a constantly developing modern healthcare group, providing reliable, patient-oriented care and cutting-edge medical technology.
challenge icon 50x50

Challenge

General ward and gynecology units experiencing increased workloads combined with inefficient or ineffective equipment taxes staff and impacts patient care.
solution icon 50x50

Solution

Reduced workload while delivering high quality, efficient care in low to mid-acuity settings with easy to use, rugged and reliable monitoring products.

My primary responsibility is providing best care for our patients. To do that I try to provide best medical staff, best medical equipment and the best communication with patients and their families.”

Burçak Kocatürk

Nurse, University of Başkent Medical Group, Istanbul, Turkey

Meet University of Başkent Hospital, Istanbul

burcak nurse round

Burçak Kocatürk
Nurse

University of Başkent
Istanbul, Turkey

Efficia patient monitors deliver efficiency and reliability

Today, BAŞKENT ranks among the largest and most medically advanced hospital groups in Turkey and also in  Middle East. With its steadily increasing network, BAŞKENT treats near 3 million patients annually, of which 100,000 are inpatient treatments. A bed capacity of 1,500 supported by more than 8,500 employees, state-of-the-art medical equipment, significant contributions to research, and dynamic academic staff have made BAŞKENT a highly dynamic and successful healthcare group. 
bird image
beds 700x340

“We needed equipment that could improve staff efficiency and also we expected to monitor effectively all the parameters we need.”

 

Burçak Kocatürk 
Nurse

University of Başkent Medical Group
Istanbul, Turkey

burcak2 350x350
hospital 700x340
efficia sensor

“We choose Philips Efficia because we established a reliable relationship with Philips Staff. They acted like our own staff and helped us in any case.”

 

Burçak Kocatürk

Nurse
University of Başkent Medical Group
Istanbul, Turkey

Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms

Efficia patient monitors were designed specifically to support institutions in delivering high quality, efficient care in low to mid-acuity settings, regardless of budget constraints. The monitors offer the same time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality as other Philips monitors, and can be customized for a variety of patient types.
burcak image

Efficia CM series patient monitors
 

  • Time-tested physiological measurements relied on for over 200 million patients every year
  • Reliable Philips Efficia consumables, available in cost-effective bundles or through a delivery service that helps simplify ordering logistics
  • Solidly built and reliable, able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks and electrostatic interference
  • Ready for plug-and-play connectivity to Philips Efficia central monitoring
  • Built-in HL7 connectivity to interface with hospital information systems
efficia 15s
Hardware
Screen size
10”/12”/15” Widescreen
Touchscreen
Yes (Optional for some models)
Remote display
Yes
Weight
3.3kg/5.0kg/6.7kg
Alarm indicator
Visual LED on the front
USB
2
Clinical Decision Support
Multi-Alert Event Review
Yes
Measurements
CO2
Yes
Temp
Yes
IBP
Yes
ECG
Yes

