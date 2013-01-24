New Joint Commission ‘Revised Requirements for Diagnostic imaging Services’ (USA) expect more from hospitals concerning radiology dose. Effective July 1st, 2015, hospitals must track, record, and improve X-ray dose performance against external benchmarks. In Europe, new regulations are expected to be in place by 2018.
While the July 1st deadline is just around the corner, your hospital still has time to prepare if you start now. Failure to meet these standards may have potential repercussions, including accreditation risk and associated revenue loss.