At the Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark the patient satisfaction has always been a priority. Therefore, Herlev hospital has added the patient in-bore solution to its Ingenia 3.0 T system with Ambient Experience.

The Philips team assisted in the installation and implementation of the Ambient Experience patient in-bore solution. In the five months that this solution has been in use, data shows a significantly reduced number of interupted scans, higher throughput rates and an overall more positive patient experience.