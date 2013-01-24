Lahey Hospital outpatient center, located just north of Boston, was looking for excellent image quality to drive diagnostic accuracy and superb patient experience to differentiate their healthcare services.
With years of experience combining image quality and patient experience as a marketplace differentiator, Philips was selected to partner in the endeavor.
"This has really allowed us to show in the marketplace that we’re a leading edge institution north of Boston and that we actually deliver and provide the same or better service than can be done downtown”
- Christopher Wald, Chairman Radiology
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
According to Peter Curatolo- Medical Director, MRI service Lahey Outpatient Center- patients and staff now have an entirely different experience than in most imaging rooms. The room is very relaxing and comforting.
Ambient Experience also supports staff workflow and enhances efficiency with a well-organized room layout and carefully designed storage solutions.
