Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Med-talks
Med talks

Philips Med-Talk Series 

Cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging for HIV-associated to heart disease
Thursday, 5 November 2020 (South African Time) GMT +2

Register now

Add to Calendar

Explore with us the new and exciting field of cardiac imaging using MRI. Learn how to approach cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging for HIV-associated to heart disease


Register now; this webinar is CPD points accredited.*

*CPD Point accreditation is only available for South African attendees

Professor Ntobeko Ntusi
Professor Ntobeko Ntusi

Prof. Ntobeko Ntusi is the Chair & Head of medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Groote Schuur hospital; he is both a cardiologist and a Professor of medicine. He drives the clinical leadership for cardiovascular magnetic resonance at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Groote Schuur hospital. He is the founding Director of the Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Congress of South Africa. Prof is a principal investigator at the Hatter Institute for cardiovascular research in Africa and the Cape Universities body imaging center as well as a collaborating investigator at the Wellcome Center for infectious diseases research in Africa.
 

He is also the editor-in-chief of the South African heart journal and a frequent guest editor of the South African medical journal. He serves on the editorial boards for numerous international journals and provides regular peer reviews for granting agencies, globally. He has been actively engaged in and contributes to improved understanding of cardiomyopathy, Inflammatory Heart Disease, HIV-associated cardiovascular disease and heart failure in South Africa as well as globally.
 

Prof is passionate about education and producing the next generation of leaders and currently supervises postgraduate students and serves as a mentor to many young people.

Program


Thursday, 5 November 2020 (South African Time) GMT+2

 

19.00 - 19.10 Open & Welcome - Lee Roering, Modality Specialist CT & MR for SA
19.10 - 20.00 Cardiovascular magnetic resonance HIV-associated to heart disease - Prof. Ntobeko Ntusi
20.00 - 20.15 Q&A and closing

Register now

General description of the webinar:

In this webinar, chaired by Professor Ntusi we take a look at case studies and the best approach for cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging for HIV-associated to heart disease. There will be time for interaction post the case study presentation
philips imaging

Target Audience:

Cardiologist, Radiographers, Radiologist and any health care practitioners who routinely deal with imaging.

Learn more about our Imaging Solutions:

Discover our entire portfolio from the Prodiva and Evolution workhorses to our 3T state-of-the art Elition MRI - all zero helium boiloff units and of course, our latest release the Helium Free Ambition.
Azurion wiht FlexArm IGT

Prodiva

View Product
Intrasight IGT Image

Evolution

View Product

Ambition

View Product

Elition

View Product

For more information about Philips portfolio of MR solutions delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care, please contact Lee.Roering@philips.com.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

What does this mean?
For more information, please read the Philips Privacy notice and the Philips Cookie notice.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand