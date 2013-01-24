Prof. Ntobeko Ntusi is the Chair & Head of medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Groote Schuur hospital; he is both a cardiologist and a Professor of medicine. He drives the clinical leadership for cardiovascular magnetic resonance at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Groote Schuur hospital. He is the founding Director of the Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Congress of South Africa. Prof is a principal investigator at the Hatter Institute for cardiovascular research in Africa and the Cape Universities body imaging center as well as a collaborating investigator at the Wellcome Center for infectious diseases research in Africa.



He is also the editor-in-chief of the South African heart journal and a frequent guest editor of the South African medical journal. He serves on the editorial boards for numerous international journals and provides regular peer reviews for granting agencies, globally. He has been actively engaged in and contributes to improved understanding of cardiomyopathy, Inflammatory Heart Disease, HIV-associated cardiovascular disease and heart failure in South Africa as well as globally.



Prof is passionate about education and producing the next generation of leaders and currently supervises postgraduate students and serves as a mentor to many young people.