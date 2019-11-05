Digital pathology: integrated diagnostics at Paris Saint Joseph and Marie Lannelongue hospital
We believe the future of precision cancer care lies in providing clinicians with best-in-class, interoperable systems, hardware and software, including expanded access to AI, to enable more efficient, consistent and high-quality diagnoses. By delivering the right information at the right time to clinicians across the care pathway, our digital pathology solution is key to revolutionizing cancer diagnosis and treatment pathways for clinicians and the patients they serve.
Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD
Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips
Learn about Dr. Gipp's views on the digitization of pathology at PathVisions 2022, where he presented as a practicing radiologist. He discussed the steps towards connected care and precision medicine, and the use of AI.
Dr. Charlotte Orndal MD
Unilabs Pathology, Sweden
Dr. Orndal discusses how to successfully leave the microscope behind in the transformation to digital pathology, and the impact on lab processes, diagnostic workflows and the mindset of the pathologist.
Dr. Teemu Tolonen, MD, PhD
Fimlab Laboratories, Finland
Dr. Teemu Tolonen discusses the initial experience of going fully digital in a multicenter pathology environment, including workflow changes, College of American Pathologists (CAP) validation and the quality of highly compressed images.
Philips's solution transforms and enhances the Tumor Board process. It streamlines preparation, enhances review and analysis, and empowers the cancer care team to reach clinical treatment decisions based upon rich dashboards, reports, and structured patient data. The sessions can be attended virtually or in-person - synchronously or asynchronously.
SG60 is designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high first time right, high throughput, load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
SG300 is designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With its high first time right, high throughput and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
SG20 is designed to accommodate laboratories with low volume spoke labs (within a network) or small independent labs. With a high first time right, medium throughput and load and walk away scanning, the SG20 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.