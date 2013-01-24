LED display and clear overlay enhance user interaction

The new LED console features easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom, and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse, and many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more.