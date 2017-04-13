Philips receives FDA clearance to market Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution for primary diagnostic use in the US

- First digital pathology solution to be cleared for primary diagnostic use in the U.S.
- Regulatory clearance[1] signals significant leap forward for pathology services industry and is expected to boost adoption of digital pathology
- Click on this link for FDA’s news release ‘FDA allows marketing of first whole slide imaging system for digital pathology’
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it has received regulatory clearance (via De Novo classification) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its IntelliSite Pathology Solution, a comprehensive digital pathology system designed to meet the challenges of today’s pathology lab.
As the first and currently only digital pathology solution in the U.S. to receive clearance for primary diagnostic use, the technology can aid pathologists to view and diagnose digital images of surgical pathology slides. Digital pathology aims to reduce pressure on pathology services by streamlining workflow and extending collaboration with the aim of increasing diagnostic confidence.