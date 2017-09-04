Lumify provides optimal support

App-based ultrasound – anywhere, anytime

Philips' Lumify portable ultrasound system comprises a set of handheld ultrasound transducers that connect via USB to a compatible Android smart device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to help healthcare professionals make fast, informed decisions in a wide range of applications. The system includes the Philips L12-4 linear probe, C5-2 convex probe, and S4-1 sector probe, allowing doctors to deal with a wide range of essential diagnostic situations, including Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (FAST) examinations that will help physicians in assessing conditions such as internal bleeding.

"To meet the special requirements of the German Armed Forces, we have put together a tailor-made solution that goes far beyond the mere delivery of equipment", said Bastian Werminghoff, Director Business Group Ultrasound, Philips DACH. "The Lumify systems are supplied with special transport boxes or transport backpacks that, in addition to the ultrasound probes, also contain a ruggedized tablet and all the necessary consumables, such as ultrasound gel."

The system has also been customized with other special features to facilitate maximum uptime, including the ability to replace the tablet’s battery during operation, and easy USB cable replacement. The tablet is also pre-installed with digital medical information and resources, such as drug information, ultrasound guidelines and tutorials on using the system.

"We really have put together a package that maximizes the digital possibilities to provide optimal support for users", explained Bastian Werminghoff.

Great potential for civil emergency medicine

Even in civil accident and emergency medicine, mobile ultrasound can be a useful supplement to other diagnostic tools, benefiting doctors and patients alike. With Lumify, emergency medical service staff can make informed diagnostic decisions at the scene of the emergency – on the street or in the patient's home – setting in motion rapid needs-based care on the spot, or forewarning emergency departments of what to expect. In hospitals, medical practices and home visits, Lumify can equally underpin rapid point-of-care diagnoses, avoiding delays or the need for patients to travel.

