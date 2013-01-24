Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
BiPAP A40 EFL Ventilator The first BiPAP Noninvasive COPD ventilator

BiPAP A40 EFL Ventilator

The first BiPAP Noninvasive COPD ventilator

While the majority of COPD patients have EFL, care teams have never had a COPD NIV ventilation therapy that dynamically and automatically targets EFL. BiPAP A40 EFL is the first and only NIV therapy precision-crafted to abolish EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients. It screens, detects and auto-optimizes pressure – to treat comfortably and redefine what is possible in managing COPD.

Specifications

Prescription guidelines
Prescription guidelines
Pressure (min to max)
  • 4 to 40 cmH2O
BiPAP A40 EFL Modes
  • C, S, S/T, PC (noninvasive)
Ventilation Features
  • AVAPS, Automated Airway Management, ExpiraFlow
Trigger Type
  • Auto-Trak, Sensitive Auto-Trak, Flow Trigger
Breath Rate
  • 0 to 40 BPM (S/T and PC mode), 4 to 40 BPM (T mode)
Inspiratory Time
  • 0.5 to 3 seconds
Low Flow O2
  • 15 L/min at a maximum pressure of 10 psi
Settable Alarms
  • Circuit Disconnect, Apnea, Low Vt (AVAPS), Low Minute Ventilation, High Respiratory Rate, Low SPO2
Humidification
  • Integrated SystemOne: Heated or Heated Tube
Dimensions
  • 22.23 cm W x 18.42 cm L x 10.80 cm H, (8.75” W x 7.25” L x 4.25” H)
Device specifications
Device specifications
Weight
  • Approximately 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
AC Voltage Source
  • 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.2 A
DC Power Source
  • 24 VDC, 4.2 A (Power Supply); 12 VDC, 5.0 A (External Battery)
Sound
  • Less than 30 dBA at 10 cmH2O
For a complete list of specifications
  • Please contact your local Representative or consult the user manual
