Clinicians need to respond swiftly to rapid changes in their patient's condition. Having a highly reliable, versatile patient monitoring solution on hand saves precious time in determining the best course of care. Philips Goldway G30E is your choice for a cost-effective, easy to learn, pre-configured bedside monitor that provides reliable measurements (Philips ST/AR ECG and FAST-SpO₂).

Specifications

ECG
ECG
Lead type
  • 3-lead or 5-lead selectable
Lead selection, 3-lead
  • I, II, III
Lead selection, 5-lead
  • I, II, III, aVR, aVL, aVF, V
HR measurement
  • Adult / pediatric: 15 bpm - 300 bpm Neonatal: 15 bpm - 300 bpm Step: 1 bpm
HR accuracy
  • ±5 bpm or ±1 %, whichever is greater
Arrhythmia
  • 21 calls
ST measurement range
  • -2.5 mV - +2.5 mV
Waveform speed
  • 6.25 mm/s,12.5 mm/s, 25 mm/s, 50 mm/s
Gain selection
  • x 1/4, x 1/2, x 1, x 2, x 4, Auto
Pacemaker detection
  • Yes
Protection
  • Against electrosurgical interference and defibrillation
Non-invasive blood pressure (NBP)
Non-invasive blood pressure (NBP)
Method
  • Automatic oscillometric
Parameters
  • SYS/DIA/MAP/Pulse Rate
Operating mode
  • Manual/Auto/STAT
Auto measure intervals
  • 3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 60, 90, 120, 240, 480 minutes
Units
  • mmHg/kPa
Cuff pressure range, adult / pediatric
  • 0 - 300 mmHg ( 0 kPa - 40.0 kPa)
Cuff pressure range, neonate
  • 0 - 150 mmHg ( 0 kPa - 20.0 kPa)
Systolic measurement range, adult/ pediatric
  • 30 mmHg - 254 mmHg (4.0 kPa - 33.9 kPa)
Systolic measurement range, neonate
  • 30 mmHg - 135 mmHg (4.0 kPa - 18.0 kPa)
Diastolic measurement range, adult / pediatric
  • 10 mmHg - 220 mmHg (1.3 kPa - 29.3 kPa)
Diastolic measurement range, neonate
  • 10 mmHg - 110 mmHg (1.3 kPa - 14.7 kPa)
MAP measurement range, adult / pediatric
  • 20 mmHg – 235 mmHg (2.7 kPa – 31.3 kPa)
MAP measurement range, neonate
  • 20 mmHg – 125mmHg (2.7 kPa – 16.7kPa)
Accuracy, maximum standard deviation
  • 8 mmHg (1.1 kPa)
Accuracy, mean error
  • ±5 mmHg (±0.7 kPa)
Pulse rate range
  • 40 bpm – 240 bpm
Pulse rate accuracy
  • ±5bpm or ±5%, whichever is greater
SpO2 (Philips SpO2 technology)
SpO2 (Philips SpO2 technology)
Measurement range
  • 0 - 100 %
Accuracy
  • 70 % - 100 %, depends on sensor; 0 - 69 %, unspecified
Waveform speed
  • 6.25 mm/s, 12.5 mm/s, 25 mm/s, 50 mm/s
Pulse rate range
  • 30 bpm - 300 bpm
Pulse rate accuracy
  • ±2 bpm or ±2%, whichever is greater
Perfusion index
  • Yes
Respiration (RESP)
Respiration (RESP)
Measurement method
  • Thoracic impedance
Measurement range
  • 0 rpm - 150 rpm
Accuracy
  • 0rpm – 120rpm: ±1 rpm; 121rpm – 150rpm: ±2 rpm
Waveform speed
  • 6.25 mm/s,12.5 mm/s, 25 mm/s, 50 mm/s Accuracy undefined
Gain selection
  • x 1/2, x 1, x 2
Apnea alarm
  • Yes, 10 - 60 s
Work mode
  • Auto or manual (threshold)
RESP lead
  • RA-LL
Temperature (TEMP, 2-channel)
Temperature (TEMP, 2-channel)
Measurement range
  • 0 - 50℃ (32℉ - 122℉)
Resolution
  • 0.1℃ (0.2℉)
Accuracy
  • ±0.1℃ (±0.2℉) (without sensor)
Units
  • ℃ / ℉
Minimum measuring time
  • Attachable skin surface probe: less than 10 minutes Esophageal/rectal probe: less than 2 minutes
Capnopgraphy (etCO2, optional)
Capnopgraphy (etCO2, optional)
Method
  • Microstream, infrared absorption (Oridion)
Parameters
  • awRR, etCO₂, inCO₂
Measurement range
  • 0 - 99 mmHg (0 kPa - 13.2 kPa)
Accuracy+C781, 0 – 38 mmHg (0 kPa – 5.1 kPa)
  • ±2 mmHg (±0.28 kPa)
Accuracy, 39 mmHg – 99 mmHg (5.2 kPa – 13.2 kPa)
  • ± (5% of reading + 0.08% for every 1 mmHg (0.13 kPa) above 38 mmHg (5.1kPa)
awRR range
  • 0-150 rpm
awRR accuracy, 3 rpm – 70 rpm
  • ±1 rpm
awRR accuracy, 71 rpm – 120 rpm
  • ±2 rpm
awRR accuracy, 121 rpm – 150 rpm
  • ±3 rpm
Invasive Blood Pressure
Invasive Blood Pressure
Accuracy
  • ±4 mmHg (0.53 kPa) or ±4 % of reading, whichever is greater
Invasive blood pressure (IBP, 2-channel, optional)
Invasive blood pressure (IBP, 2-channel, optional)
Parameters
  • SYS/DIA/MAP/Pulse Rate
Measurement range
  • -50 - 400 mmHg (-6.6 kPa - 53.3 kPa)
Waveform speed
  • 6.25 mm/s, 12.5 mm/s, 25 mm/s, 50 mm/s
Resolution
  • 1 mmHg (0.13 kPa)
Units
  • mmHg/kPa/cmH₂O
Transducer sensitivity
  • 5 uV/V/mmHg
Pulse rate range
  • 30 bpm – 254 bpm
Pulse rate accuracy
  • ±2bpm or ±2%, whichever is greater
Sampling rate
  • 62.5 samples per second
Recorder (optional)
Recorder (optional)
Type
  • Built-in thermal recorder, 3 channels
Print mode
  • Real-time recording, timed recording, alarm-activated recording
Print speed
  • Auto, 12.5 mm/s, 25 mm/s, 50 mm/s
Display
Display
Type
  • Color TFT LCD, 4:3
Size
  • 10.4+611:631"
Resolution
  • 800 x 600 pixels
Channels
  • Max 11 channels (auto waveform channel height adjustment)
Power supply
Power supply
AC power input
  • 100 - 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Battery
  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery Maximum 2.5 hour continuous monitoring (1 battery)
Weight and dimensions
Weight and dimensions
Net weight
  • Approx. 3.5 kg without battery
Dimensions (w x d x h)
  • 316 mm x 265 mm x 131 mm (12.5 in. x 10.5 in. x 5.2 in.)
Safety approval and quality system
Safety approval and quality system
Safety standard
  • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
Electromagnetic environment
  • IEC 60601-1-2:2000/A1:2014
Quality system
  • ISO9001 & ISO13485 certified CE marking according to the Council Directive 93/42/EEC
Water proof
  • IPX1
Data review and storage
Data review and storage
Data review and storage
  • 1600- NBP data, 1200 hr trend graph, 120 min full disclosure ECG 1, 200 - alarm & arrhythmia events
External interface (standard)
External interface (standard)
External interface
  • ECG analog output VGA output Nurse call LAN USB

