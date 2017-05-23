By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
PureWave everywhere
PureWave technology represent the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional technology allows for improved penetration in technically difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
Expand diagnostic
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q –Apps: GI 3D quantification (GI 3DQ), Region of interest (ROI), Intima Media Thickness evaluation (IMT), Cardia motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Strain quantification (SQ) and MicroVascular imaging (MVI).
Fine-tune exams
The CX50 system stores active native acoustic data giving you the ability to adjust virtually all scanning parameters on single images, clips and stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam, enhancing diagnostic details, allowing for short exam times.
Portable ultrasound
Getting diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients- in the surgical suite, CCU, and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events and in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access and quick responses are needed.
Digital broadband beamforming
The CX50 combines the broadband capabilities of a digital beamformer with the broadband signals producer by PureWave transducers. Now even on a compact system, complete tissue signatures are captured, preserved, and displayed. The level of image quality is exceptional, allowing you to fully appreciate subtle anatomical details.
Compact ultrasound
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for enhanced viewing in difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
On cart
The CX50 cart allows easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled an locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium ultrasound performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas such as the ER, CCU, NICU, OR and bedside.
SonoCT brings a new level
System-guided protocols help facilitate capturing the required views for your studies. SmartExam protocols have been clinically proven to reduce exam time by up to 50% by reducing keystrokes and alerting you if views have been missed.
Reduce exam time
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The onscreen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increases efficiency and consistency exams.
Remote travel
The CX50 system is the ideal solution for multiple site support. With its convenient travel case you can easily take the CX50 to distant clinical locations. Now clinical staff can support satellite offices, screening events, and mobile services with premium imaging.
XRES brings a new level of quality
Advanced XRES adaptive image processing reduces speckle, haze, and clutter, resulting in images virtually free from noise, with superb quality and edge definition. When SonoCT and XRES work in tandem, the subtlest of diagnostic features are enhanced, making it easy to achieve high clinical imaging in portable studies.
Refurbishment process
PureWave everywhere
PureWave technology represent the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional technology allows for improved penetration in technically difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
Expand diagnostic
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q –Apps: GI 3D quantification (GI 3DQ), Region of interest (ROI), Intima Media Thickness evaluation (IMT), Cardia motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Strain quantification (SQ) and MicroVascular imaging (MVI).
Fine-tune exams
The CX50 system stores active native acoustic data giving you the ability to adjust virtually all scanning parameters on single images, clips and stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam, enhancing diagnostic details, allowing for short exam times.
Portable ultrasound
Getting diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients- in the surgical suite, CCU, and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events and in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access and quick responses are needed.
Digital broadband beamforming
The CX50 combines the broadband capabilities of a digital beamformer with the broadband signals producer by PureWave transducers. Now even on a compact system, complete tissue signatures are captured, preserved, and displayed. The level of image quality is exceptional, allowing you to fully appreciate subtle anatomical details.
Compact ultrasound
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for enhanced viewing in difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
On cart
The CX50 cart allows easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled an locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium ultrasound performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas such as the ER, CCU, NICU, OR and bedside.
SonoCT brings a new level
System-guided protocols help facilitate capturing the required views for your studies. SmartExam protocols have been clinically proven to reduce exam time by up to 50% by reducing keystrokes and alerting you if views have been missed.
Reduce exam time
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The onscreen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increases efficiency and consistency exams.
Remote travel
The CX50 system is the ideal solution for multiple site support. With its convenient travel case you can easily take the CX50 to distant clinical locations. Now clinical staff can support satellite offices, screening events, and mobile services with premium imaging.
XRES brings a new level of quality
Advanced XRES adaptive image processing reduces speckle, haze, and clutter, resulting in images virtually free from noise, with superb quality and edge definition. When SonoCT and XRES work in tandem, the subtlest of diagnostic features are enhanced, making it easy to achieve high clinical imaging in portable studies.
Find the right transducer for your system
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
