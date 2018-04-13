Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

BV Pulsera - DS Refurbished Mobile C-arm

BV Pulsera - DS

Refurbished Mobile C-arm

Find similar products

A large field of view for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. Excellent low-dose imaging for pain management interventions. Philips BV Pulsera’s innovative features help you get the job done.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand