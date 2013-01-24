Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
CoughAssist Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist E70

Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist E70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough. Similar to a normal deep breath, CoughAssist gradually applies positive air pressure (insufflation) to obtain a large volume of air within the lungs. The device then quickly reverses the flow of air by shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway as a deep, natural cough would do.

  • ¹Morrison, L. Evaluation of the oscillatory Cough Assist E70 in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. June 2015. Vol 14, Suppl 1, Page S101.
  • ², K. et al. The Effect of High-Frequency Oscillatory Vibration on Peak Expiratory Flow Generated by a MI-E Cough Assist Device in a Mechanical Lung Model. European Respiratory Journal. 2018. 52: PA1460.

