Synergies in Ultrasound

By Philips ∙ Featuring Professor Dirk-André Clevert from Munich University ∙ Jan 14, 2017 ∙ 8 min read
Professor Clevert and his colleagues at Munich University Hospital’s Interdisciplinary Ultrasound Center are being called upon to solve increasingly complex clinical questions. To help them deliver meaningful answers and work efficiently, they opted to deploy the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti portfolio. This platform provides a flexible way to address today’s challenges in ultrasound, helping Professor Clevert provide more definitive insights. As he says: “Philips gives me the tools I need to solve new challenges. Plus, short development cycles means the latest technology is available fast so I can keep up with new demands.”
Professor Clevert’s daily work at the Interdisciplinary Ultrasound Center involves performing a wide range of scans and procedures – from vascular, to general imaging, to liver elastography, to small parts. But as he explains: “We’re seeing a change in the types and complexity of cases we deal with. We see more and more patients referred after a CT or MRI scan failed to deliver the necessary insights. This means we need to offer more specialized examinations, such as contrast-enhanced ultrasound, and abdominal and prostate fusion.” Since his career began, Professor Clevert has witnessed a great many advancements in ultrasound technology. Today, he can use this imaging technique to see more than ever before, opening up a whole new world of possibilities.
To help them respond to these changes in clinical needs, the team at Munich University Hospital decided to introduce a Philips Affiniti and a Philips EPIQ to their portfolio of ultrasound equipment. The two distinct systems have a common DNA and similar architectural platforms. This means that they complement each other and provide opportunities for synergy. “The systems are similar, but not identical, and each one has particular stand-out features that benefit me in different ways,” says Professor Clevert. Having both systems operating in tandem gives Professor Clevert more choice and ultimately greater flexibility in his daily work. When he performs an examination, he selects the machine that best meets the specific clinical and workflow needs of that case: “For example, the Affiniti is smaller and more portable. I use it if I need to transfer it from my department to the OR for use during a surgical procedure because I can easily steer it around the hospital,” he says. “And when I scan using a contrast medium, I tend to opt for EPIQ because this gives me the premium quality I need.”
One product family. Same user experience. A multitude of applications.
Because Philips EPIQ and Philips Affiniti share the same architectural make-up, many features and technologies can be used on both machines. “This is particularly beneficial for transducers,” says Professor Clevert, “Facilities that use EPIQ and Affiniti don’t need to purchase a full set of probes for each one, because many of them work across both systems. This helps streamline workflows but also has obvious financial benefits.” Moreover, the two machines have a very similar interface and are operated in the same way. Once clinicians are familiar working with one system, they can easily transfer their knowledge to the other with no additional training effort. A large touchscreen displays everything the clinician needs to know and the small number of buttons means fewer keystrokes. “All this adds up to shorter exam times, which enhances patient comfort and lets me perform more scans in less time,” says Professor Clevert.
Family of systems to streamline workflows.
In addition to the intuitive user interface, the systems have a short shut-down and reboot time, which saves time for physicians. "I would also point out how quiet EPIQ and Affiniti are," adds Professor Clevert. "Ultrasound machines in the past were really loud, but I can barely hear these. Plus, the integrated cooling system is so efficient that we don’t need an additional cooler unit, so that saves energy and costs, too."
“Look at the big touchscreen. It’s simple to use and can really improve your daily work. And see how fast the systems shut down and reboot. They really save you time.”
Head of Interdisciplinary, Ultrasound Center
EPIQ offers premium ultrasound technology. It is designed to support clinicians today and in the future. Exceptional image resolution, ergonomic design plus excellent clinical and workflow tools make it an ideal system for premium ultrasound. Professor Clevert particularly values its grayscale and color Doppler quality. He uses EPIQ for many applications but it is his system of choice for contrast-enhanced imaging of the abdomen. “Philips EPIQ gives me the premium quality I need to address difficult diagnostic challenges and make informed decisions,” he explains.
Philips Affiniti is versatile, affordable and easy to use, delivering a robust all-round ultrasound system that meets multiple clinical needs. Its light, ergonomic design makes it extremely portable, which means it can be deployed flexibly in a variety of environments. Professor Clevert uses Affiniti in general imaging with a special focus on prostate fusion1 biopsies. This technique combines MR images with real-time ultrasound for a precise view of the region of interest. “More and more patients are being referred for fusion biopsies,” says Professor Clevert. “Affiniti provides the high quality I need combined with flexibility and workflow benefits. Philips offers fusion technology on multiple transducers which gives me many options.”
Philips is continuously adding new technologies and expanding the options of its EPIQ and Affiniti systems. Many features and applications originally developed for EPIQ eventually migrate to Affiniti, making them available on a broader basis. “I don’t think any other vendors have quite so many options available on one platform,” says Professor Clevert.
“When it came to selecting Philips as partner for ultrasound, I was taken by the high quality of the grayscale and the range of transducers. But their honesty and openness in terms of showing me what I can expect from ultrasound in the future were very impressive too.”
Head of Interdisciplinary, Ultrasound Center
Customer story
