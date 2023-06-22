Philips Support

How do I shave my facial hair with the Philips OneBlade?

Both the Philips OneBlade and the OneBlade Pro can be used to shave your beard and moustache, providing you with a quick and easy clean-shaven look.



Note: Philips OneBlade is designed to trim and shave facial and body hair. It is not intended for trimming or shaving the hair on your head (scalp). Please refer to Philips' selection of hair clippers and multi-groomers to find a product suitable for scalp hair.