    The all-over body grooming system, with uniquely designed attachments: for a perfect trim and shave, even in sensitive bodyzones.

    The all-over body grooming system, with uniquely designed attachments: for a perfect trim and shave, even in sensitive bodyzones.

      The Perfect Finish

      Even for the most sensitive body zones

      • for most sensitive zones
      5 integrated length settings up to 11mm

      5 integrated length settings up to 11mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Extra-Large XL trimmer for fast results on large areas

      Extra-Large XL trimmer for fast results on large areas

      Use the Extra-Large XL trimming guide for fast results on large areas, such as chest, abs and legs.

      Extra-Sensitive XS trimmer for more safety where needed

      Extra-Sensitive XS trimmer for more safety where needed

      Use the Extra-Sensitive XS trimming guide where more safety is required, such as your intimate area or underarms.

      High-performance trimmer for one-stroke efficiency

      High-performance trimmer for one-stroke efficiency

      The high performance 32 mm wide trimmer is designed to catch all types of body hair for one-stroke efficiency.

      LED light for battery level indication

      LED light for battery level indication

      LED light on the appliance indicate when battery is full, low and charging

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

      Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

      Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

      100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        5
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Trimming element
        Attachment

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Charging indicator
        1 LED
        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        LED indicator
        Charging and battery level
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning

      • Power system

        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        50 minutes
        Usage
        Cordless only

      • Accessories

        Store and charge stand
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        Shave and trim your body

      • Attachments

        XL trimming comb
        Yes
        XS trimming comb
        Yes

