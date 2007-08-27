Search terms

1

VGA cable

SWV2712W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    VGA cable

    SWV2712W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    VGA cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    VGA cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this VGA cable for transferring video signals between your TV and PC. See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Ensure a reliable connection

    with this VGA cable

    • DB15 (M)/DB15 (M) connectors
    • 1,5 m
    • Gray

    Molded thumb screws

    Easily turn the connectors with your fingers. No screwdriver or tools are required.

    Molded ends for extended durability

    Molded ends prevent fraying and extend the life of your cable.

    Rubber strain relief

    Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

    Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

    Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 36374 1
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Depth
      3.8  cm
      Gross weight
      0.148  kg
      Height
      23.6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.1301  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0179  kg
      Width
      9.6  cm

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 36375 8
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Gross weight
      4.42  kg
      Height
      30  cm
      Length
      40  cm
      Nett weight
      3.1224  kg
      Tare weight
      1.2976  kg
      Width
      26.7  cm

    • Inner Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 36376 5
      Number of consumer packagings
      4
      Gross weight
      0.68  kg
      Height
      9  cm
      Length
      24.2  cm
      Nett weight
      0.5204  kg
      Tare weight
      0.1596  kg
      Width
      18.8  cm

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.