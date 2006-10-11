Home
Component video cable

SWV2126W/10
    Depend on this component video cable to provide you with a superior connection for transferring video signals between components. See all benefits

    • 1,5 m

    Color coded connectors for instant recognition

    Color coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

    Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

    This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

    Molded plug for secure connections

    Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

    Flexible PVC jacket

    Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

    Rubber strain relief

    Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

    Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

    Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

    Crafted with quality construction

    Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging Data

      EAN/UPC/GTIN
      87 10895 99507 8
      Quantity
      1

    • Inner Carton

      EAN/UPC/GTIN
      87 10895 99945 8
      Quantity
      4
      Length
      245  mm
      Width
      155  mm
      Height
      102  mm
      Gross weight
      0.62  kg
      Net weight
      0.48  kg
      Tare weight
      0.14  kg

    • Outer Carton

      EAN/UPC/GTIN
      87 10895 99946 5
      Quantity
      24
      Length
      340  mm
      Width
      340  mm
      Height
      265  mm
      Gross weight
      4.30  kg
      Net weight
      2.88  kg
      Tare weight
      1.42  kg

    • Dimensions

      Product length
      23.5  cm
      Product width
      95  mm
      Product height
      37  mm
      Gross weight
      0.14  kg
      Net weight
      0.12  kg
      Tare weight
      0.02  kg

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

