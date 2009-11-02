Home
Earhook Headphones

SHS4840/28
Overall Rating / 5
  • Extra comfortable Extra comfortable Extra comfortable
    Earhook Headphones

    SHS4840/28
    Overall Rating / 5

    Extra comfortable

    Extra comfortable

This inner earhook sleeves of this headphone can be adjusted to sit on 5 different positions for a more personalized fit. Air in-between the caps and speakers allows for a soft feel as the caps become softer like a cushion.

    Earhook Headphones

    Extra comfortable

    Extra comfortable

    Earhook Headphones

    Extra comfortable

      Extra comfortable

      Adjustable earhook fits all ears

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability

      The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

      13.5mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver undistorted sound, an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

      Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Depth
        1.5  inch
        Gross weight
        0.0356  kg
        Gross weight
        0.078  lb
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.0151  kg
        Nett weight
        0.033  lb
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0205  kg
        Tare weight
        0.045  lb
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        UPC
        6 09585 18003 1
        Width
        5.3  cm
        Width
        2.1  inch

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 06 09585 18003 8
        Gross weight
        1.2944  kg
        Gross weight
        2.854  lb
        Height
        14  cm
        Height
        5.5  inch
        Length
        36.8  cm
        Length
        14.5  inch
        Nett weight
        0.3624  kg
        Nett weight
        0.799  lb
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.932  kg
        Tare weight
        2.055  lb
        Width
        21.4  cm
        Width
        8.4  inch

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 06 09585 18003 5
        Gross weight
        0.2886  kg
        Gross weight
        0.636  lb
        Height
        6.3  cm
        Height
        2.5  inch
        Length
        20.6  cm
        Length
        8.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.0906  kg
        Nett weight
        0.200  lb
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.198  kg
        Tare weight
        0.437  lb
        Width
        17.9  cm
        Width
        7.0  inch

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.5  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Maximum power input
        15  mW

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

