    70% less external noise

    Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains

      70% less external noise

      Active noise canceling

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Compact electronics eliminate unwanted external noise by 70%

      Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

      Creates a perfect seal for perfect sound

      A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.

      Hang the headphones around your neck for convenience

      For the most convenient neck strap wearing style simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box from your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.

      Small control box avoids bulky control boxes

      The miniature electronics are cleverly packaged into the specially designed small control box.

      Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

      Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Active noise attenuation
        50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        40 - 20 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        15  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm
        Impedance
        72  ohm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Noise canceling effect
        ~10 dB at 300 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        • 3.5 - 6.3  mm
        • 2 x 3.5  mm
        Battery
        1.5 V R03/AAA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.557  kg
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        13.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.117  kg
        Tare weight
        0.44  kg
        Width
        12.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 97123 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        4.456  kg
        Height
        51.5  cm
        Length
        28.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.936  kg
        Tare weight
        3.52  kg
        Width
        26  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 97124 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.131  kg
        Height
        23.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Tare weight
        0.092  kg
        Width
        12.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 97122 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • SHN adapter
      • Airplane plug
      • Battery
      • Control

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

