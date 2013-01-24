Search terms
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits
Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.
The light weight material used for the headband
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.
32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Design