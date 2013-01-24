Home
Philips

    Get the boom in music wherever you go. The SHL3105 features 40mm neodymium drivers for rich, deep bass. Equipped for 1500mW power, the headphones deliver even high volumes with no distortion. Each earshell swivels 165° for easy monitoring. See all benefits

      Dynamic solid bass

      With DJ monitoring style

      DJ monitor style
      White
      40mm neodymium speaker drivers for impressive & punchy bass

      40mm neodymium speaker drivers for impressive & punchy bass

      Neodymium drivers boast of an outstanding frequency response that imparts crisp high tones, and bass that is effortlessly extended and defined. Sound separation is also remarkably clear, letting you hear each note at precisely the right moment – for a professional touch to track mixing, or for immersive enjoyment of favorites on the go.

      Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility

      Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility

      Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 165° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.

      Flat foldable for easy storage on the go

      Flat foldable for easy storage on the go

      Made to give you the best experience on the go, the DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, like the well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease. The SHL3100 can be folded flat, while the higher end SHL3200 and 3300 can be folded into more compact forms.

      Soft 85mm diameter cushions for extended comfort

      Soft 85mm diameter cushions for extended comfort

      Indulge in great sound no matter where you are. The 85mm diameter soft cushions create perfect sealing between your ears and the environment, providing excellent noise isolation and enhancing bass notes. Whether you are mixing tracks at a lively party, or simply enjoying favorites on your commute, the earshell cushions ensure you get the best out of your music.

      Wide, lightweight headband with EVA foam for comfortable fit

      Wide, lightweight headband with EVA foam for comfortable fit

      Everything about these headphones spells comfort – from the ergonomic design to the lightweight construction and use of superior materials. Even in extended use, the exceptional comfort lets you enjoy your music to the fullest.

      Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise

      Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise

      Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

      Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

      1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

      A 1.2m long cable lets budding DJs bring their set outdoors. Now you can mix tracks and hold parties wherever you want.

      1500mW power handling: no distortion even at high volume

      High power handling hands you high performance – no matter what the volume, no matter what the source. Listen to all your music from MP3 players, smartphones, home audio devices and mixing boards. Even at high volumes, or with high audio input power, delivery is clear and distortion-free.

      Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone

      It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear

      Tested with 8,000 cable bends for assured durability

      Engineered for robustness and performance, these headphones promise sound experiences that wouldn’t let you down. Cable systems are developed to withstand strong tugging and repeated bending – stresses beyond those encountered in daily use. To ensure this, all cable designs undergo a rigorous test of 8,000 bends.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        18 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        1500 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-sided

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        17  cm
        Width
        6.7  inch
        Height
        4  cm
        Height
        1.6  inch
        Depth
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        7.3  inch
        Weight
        0.1669  kg
        Weight
        0.368  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25.4  cm
        Height
        10  inch
        Width
        4.5  cm
        Width
        1.8  inch
        Depth
        19.9  cm
        Depth
        7.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.167  kg
        Nett weight
        0.368  lb
        Gross weight
        0.255  kg
        Gross weight
        0.562  lb
        Tare weight
        0.088  kg
        Tare weight
        0.194  lb
        EAN
        69 23410 71933 8
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        30.7  cm
        Length
        12.1  inch
        Width
        21.4  cm
        Width
        8.4  inch
        Height
        28.8  cm
        Height
        11.3  inch
        Nett weight
        1.002  kg
        Nett weight
        2.209  lb
        Gross weight
        1.87  kg
        Gross weight
        4.123  lb
        Tare weight
        0.868  kg
        Tare weight
        1.914  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71933 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

