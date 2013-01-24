Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Kids headphones

SHK1031/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Designed for kids Designed for kids Designed for kids
    -{discount-value}

    Kids headphones

    SHK1031/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Designed for kids

    For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1031 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

    Kids headphones

    Designed for kids

    For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1031 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

    Designed for kids

    For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1031 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

    Kids headphones

    Designed for kids

    For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1031 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all kids-headphones
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Designed for kids

      Tailor sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

      • On-ear
      • Pink & purple
      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

      Maximum volume limited to 85dB for safe music enjoyment

      Kid’s Headphones let you rest assured that its volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.

      Durable stainless steel headband built for playing hard

      No matter how rough its little master, the stainless steel headband will be survive.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        10 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0853  kg
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0436  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0417  kg
        Width
        19.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 50519 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.45  kg
        Height
        25.5  cm
        Length
        20.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.1308  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3192  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 50520 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Height
        13  cm
        Weight
        0.0436  kg
        Width
        13  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.