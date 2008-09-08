Other items in the box
- she9550 3 sizes ear caps
- she9550 strap black
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an Angled acoustics pipe design which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an Angled acoustics pipe design which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an Angled acoustics pipe design which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an Angled acoustics pipe design which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.
A neat solution for storing the cable and adjusting its length for maximum convenience. The earphones clip on to it too.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition
You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.
The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Available in three different sizes (small, medium and large), the interchangeable ear caps ensure a personalized fit to each individual user. They are also made from ultra-soft silicon to provide the utmost comfort for prolonged listening.
With their soft silicon cushions they fit gently in your ears providing hours of wearing comfort
An acoustic vent is a tiny hole in the earpiece which allows airflow through the speaker controlling low frequencies, to create deep and clean bass sounds.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.